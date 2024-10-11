Man arrested for stealing and sniffing woman’s underwear, claims ‘impulse’ as motive

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 25-year-old woman, Ms. Sudsuay (alias), filed a complaint at Banglamung Police Station after a man stole her underwear and bra to sniff on October 6. The incident occurred in front of her room, where she confronted the man, demanding him to return her underwear. The perpetrator nonchalantly replied, “Here, I’ve returned it, Sudsuay,” before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage captured the entire event clearly.







On October 9, at approximately 10:36 p.m., the investigation team arrested the perpetrator, identified as 21-year-old Rungtawan (surname withheld), at his residence in Naklua, following a tip-off from a relative who had seen the news.

During questioning, Rungtawan confessed to the crime, stating that he had acted on impulse after seeing the underwear hanging outside the victim’s room. He admitted to stealing the garments to sniff but insisted he had no malicious intent toward the owner. Authorities later escorted him to the scene, where he apologized to the victim for his actions.

A background check revealed that Rungtawan had a previous criminal record for snatching tourists’ belongings and was currently out on bail. He has since been taken into custody and will face legal proceedings.



































