Tourist police prepared to ensure safety during upcoming high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheukam, announced that ahead of the upcoming tourist high season, all tourist police units are being directed to prepare for the influx of visitors on October 9. The focus will be on ensuring the safety of tourists’ lives and property, while enhancing confidence and promoting Thailand’s tourism industry.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira has ordered Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, Superintendent of Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1, and Pol. Maj. Col. Kritporn Saengsura, Inspector of Division 2, to lead meetings and direct investigative teams to implement comprehensive plans to ensure readiness for the high season. This includes close cooperation between government and private sector agencies to ensure tourist safety and enhance visitor confidence.

Particular attention will be given to cracking down on illegal activities, especially violations under the Tourism Business and Guide Act of 2008, such as unauthorized tour operators and unlicensed tour guides. Additionally, strict orders have been issued prohibiting police officers from engaging in any form of corruption or illicit activities, while encouraging unity and dedication among the officers in their duties to protect tourists.

In an effort to boost confidence among international visitors, the Tourist Police Bureau is focusing on proactive services and high-quality assistance at key tourist locations. The public is encouraged to report any illegal activities or provide information through the website www.Thaipoliceonline.com, the Tourist Police i-lert-u app, or the Tourist Police hotline 1155, available 24 hours a day.































