Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut Jongjira appointed acting Chonburi police commander

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut Jongjira, newly appointed as the Acting Provincial Police Commander of Chonburi, commenced his duties on June 19, with a series of auspicious activities. In a bid to seek good fortune and blessings for his new position, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut paid homage at three revered sites, namely the Chonburi City Pillar Shrine, the King Taksin the Great Shrine, and the King Rama V Monument in front of the Chonburi City Hall.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut’s visit to the sacred locations marked a significant moment in his assumption of the role. The traditional act of paying homage demonstrated his respect for local customs and his determination to serve the community faithfully.

Following the solemn rituals, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut wasted no time in getting down to business. He promptly summoned 23 station chiefs, deputy station chiefs, and heads of investigation units to provide them with guidance and directions. The meeting, which lasted for approximately two hours, was closely monitored by the media, highlighting the importance of the occasion.







During the gathering, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut assigned specific tasks to the heads of each station unit, emphasizing the urgent need to combat all forms of criminal activities relentlessly. He stressed the importance of unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order within the province, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

Addressing concerns about the recent “Cursed Chair” controversy, after the abrupt removal of his predecessor Pol. Maj. Gen Khamphon Leelaprapaporn who is under investigation for allegedly extorting 140 million baht from online gambling suspects, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thanawut expressed confidence and showed no apprehension. His resolute stance indicated his commitment to resolving any issues that may arise during his tenure.

















