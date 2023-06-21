Pattaya City empowers youth with democratic training program

Pattaya City, renowned for its lively atmosphere and thriving tourism industry, is embarking on a journey to cultivate democratic values and knowledge among its youth. In a bid to empower the younger generation with a profound comprehension of governance within a democratic framework, the city recently organized a two-day training program.

The event garnered the presence of esteemed figures such as Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, Council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya, Council Deputy Chairman Wichet Nongyai, and Secretary to the Mayor Phumpipat Kamolnart. Accompanying them were members of the Pattaya City Council, heads of government departments, and students from Pattaya City School Nos. 1-11.







The central aim of this training program, orchestrated by the Pattaya City Affairs Committee, was to instill and fortify democratic knowledge among the city’s youth and its citizens. Spanning from June 20 to 21, the two-day endeavor encompassed a series of activities and sessions geared toward enhancing participants’ comprehension of democratic principles and governance.

In his address, Permanent-Secretary Pramote Tubtim underscored the significance of the training program. He emphasized the crucial role of equipping young individuals with a strong foundation in governance, as laws and regulations serve as pillars in maintaining a well-functioning society. By imparting this knowledge, the city aspires to nurture a culture of lawfulness and foster harmonious coexistence among its residents.







The program placed emphasis on an array of topics, ranging from rights and responsibilities to the principles of equality and the importance of upholding democratic values. Through interactive sessions and fruitful discussions, the participants were encouraged to develop critical thinking skills and acquire a comprehensive understanding of the democratic process.







Mayor Poramet, in his unwavering commitment to the initiative, acknowledged the essential role of democratic knowledge in addressing legal issues and promoting social cohesion. He shed light on the significance of empowering the youth with a profound understanding of governance, as they represent the future leaders who will shape the city’s development and progress.

















