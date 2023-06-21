Pattaya city swiftly responds to struggling family’s distress call

Prompted by concerned neighbors and the family’s granddaughter, Pattaya City Council members, swiftly responded to a distress call to assist a struggling household in Soi Thapphaya 1.

Palmy, who recently lost her parents, said her family was facing not only emotional loss but also the challenge of losing their breadwinner, which severely affected their living conditions and income stability.







Demonstrating their commitment to serving the community, Pattaya City council members Dilok Thongnak, Nikhom Saengkaew, and Prasatphorn Deeden, and the “We Love Chonburi, We Love Pattaya” team united to provide immediate aid.







The compassionate group generously offered essential items such as food, consumables, rice, and dry goods. Understanding the significance of education, they also extended educational funding to support the girl’s future academic endeavors. The child will be relocated to Pattaya City School No. 8, where she will receive quality education.

Furthermore, the Pattaya City Council members assured the family of their ongoing support to ensure the family’s long-term well-being.















