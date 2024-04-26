PM to visit Chanthaburi and Rayong on April 27

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Chanthaburi and Rayong provinces to meet with fruit farmers, specifically focusing on durian and mangosteen cultivators on Saturday, April 27th.

The visit aims to understand their needs regarding agricultural output for both domestic consumption and export.







The focus will be placed on durians, with discussions planned around export processes and logistics to manage produce timing effectively, influencing pricing. Technologies, such as devices that measure durian ripeness, may be introduced to uphold the quality of agricultural products.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will proceed to Rayong to assess the aftermath of a recent fire at a chemical storage facility in the Ban Khai district.

The visit demonstrates the government’s dedication to supporting both the agricultural and industrial sectors, ensuring the quality of Thai produce and the safety of industrial operations. (NNT)





































