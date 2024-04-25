Registering rights and legal transactions for real estate and condominiums fee reduction in southern border provinces

The Government Royal Gazette has announced a Ministry of the Interior decree significantly reducing fees for registering rights and legal transactions involving real estate and condominiums in the southern border provinces.

For three years, the fee will drop to just 0.01%. This economic stimulus targets Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, specific districts of Songkhla, and Satun, aiming to boost investment and economic activity.







The Cabinet approved this reduction in February, to support citizens’ investments and business operations while enhancing economic and public stability in the region.

Fees for registering transfers and mortgages of real estate will now be only 0.01% for transactions including sales, exchanges, and mortgages, as well as inheritance transfers.









Effective retrospectively from January 1st of this year, to the end of 2026, this policy allows ample time for residents and investors in these areas to plan and adjust their investments.

The Gazette also detailed reduced registration fees for condominium units in special development zones. These reductions apply to transfers by sale, exchange, donation, and inheritance, as part of broader efforts to promote prosperity in these targeted areas. (NNT)





































