Cambodian cable thieves caught red-handed in Huay Yai, east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Villagers living near the Chak Nok reservoir in Huay Yai sub-district, east of Pattaya, took matters into their own hands, capturing two Cambodian nationals, identified as Bun, 30, and Kia, 32, in the act of stealing power cables.







The daring late night citizen’s arrest on April 23 was the culmination of months of frustration over repeated incidents of power cable thefts, which plunged the area into darkness on numerous occasions. Determined to put an end to the ongoing thefts, villagers and workers devised a plan to lay in wait in the nearby jungle.

Armed with grass cutting shears and a hoe, Bun and Kia were caught red-handed as they worked to dismantle the power lines. Three suspects were initially spotted walking along a path with stolen power lines, prompting villagers and workers to dig up and retrieve the pilfered wires buried in the area.







Although two of the criminals were successfully caught, the third managed to escape into the darkness. Rattanapol Sathirujikanon, 35, responsible for installing lighting systems in the area, revealed the repeated frustration of the community in the face of ongoing thefts.

The successful capture of the two thieves was hailed as a victory by the community, who had endured prolonged power outages due to the thefts. However, Pol. Lt. Capt. Worawut Kittisriworaphan, Deputy Chief of Huay Yai Police, suspects the involvement of additional individuals in the theft ring and pledged to continue the investigation to ensure the safety of the community.

Furthermore, it has been reported that one of the arrested men was found in possession of drugs, indicating a potential motive for the theft. It is believed that the criminals intended to sell the stolen wires to fund their illicit activities, including drug consumption.





































