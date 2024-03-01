Plantations International cultivates support for Pattaya orphanage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Plantations International extended a generous hand to support the Pattaya Orphanage Foundation, showcasing its dedication to uplifting the local community. Led by CEO Gareth Cookson and the administration team, the organization embarked on a meaningful journey on February 21 to contribute essential items to enhance the well-being of the children under the foundation’s care.

Among the notable contributions were delectable Nam Dok Mai mangoes, sourced directly from Plantations International’s esteemed Sri Racha plantation. These luscious fruits, known for their exquisite taste and nutritional benefits, were a delightful addition to the children’s diet. Additionally, the donation included canned fish, seasoning powder, and eco-friendly sugarcane bagasse plates, ensuring both nourishment and sustainability.







Recognizing the importance of holistic development, Plantations International also provided sports equipment to encourage physical activity and foster a healthy lifestyle among the children. This thoughtful gesture aimed to support the foundation’s mission of nurturing the overall well-being of its young beneficiaries.







The partnership between Plantations International and the Pattaya Orphanage Foundation reflects a shared commitment to making a positive impact in the community. By extending a helping hand to those in need, Plantations International reaffirms its dedication to corporate social responsibility and giving back to society.







Plantations International Co., Ltd. expresses its sincere gratitude to the Pattaya Orphanage Foundation for their invaluable work in providing care and support to orphaned and vulnerable children. As the organization looks ahead, it remains committed to fostering a brighter future for all through continued partnership and meaningful contributions to the community.































