Pattaya parents rally for child health in successful vaccination drive

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a proactive effort at Nong Samo Health Promotion Hospital in Nongprue Sub-District, east Pattaya, parents took the initiative to bring their children aged 0-5 for essential vaccinations. The recent event aimed to administer fundamental vaccines crucial for young children’s health and well-being.

Parents participated enthusiastically, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the vaccination schedule to ensure comprehensive protection for their children. Vaccines covered a spectrum of diseases, including tuberculosis, hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, and Japanese encephalitis.







These vaccinations not only prevent various illnesses but also mitigate the overall risk of contagious diseases. Coupled with natural immunity from breastfeeding, basic vaccines strengthen the child’s immune system, fortifying their resilience against health threats.







Parents were pleased to find that vaccination services at Nong Samo Health Promotion Hospital were free of charge, encouraging widespread participation and community engagement. The event was described as lively, with parents expressing gratitude for the opportunity to prioritize their children’s health. The success of the drive underscores the community’s commitment to promoting child health and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.







The hospital continues to invite parents with children aged 0-5 to utilize the free vaccination services on scheduled dates and times. Health officials emphasized the significant impact of these efforts in reducing illness, disability, and mortality among children, fostering a healthier future.































