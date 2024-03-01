Pattaya Triumphs: Wins Asia Festival City and Asia Night Festival Awards

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recognizing Pattaya’s outstanding achievements in event organization and promotion, IFEA Asia has affirmed the city’s status as a premier destination for hosting prestigious awards and conferences. The city’s dynamic festivals and diverse events have firmly established Pattaya as a beacon of excellence in the region, earning accolades for its ingenuity, operational proficiency, and community engagement.







At the highly anticipated 2024 Pinnacle Awards and Asia Festival City Conference held at The Zign Hotel in Pattaya on February 28, Mr. Jeong Gang Hoan, President of IFEA Asia, took to the stage as the keynote speaker. The decision by the International Festivals and Events Association Asia (IFEA Asia) to select Pattaya as the host city for the esteemed Pinnacle Awards 2024 and the Asia Festival City Conference underscores the city’s growing prominence in event management and promotion within the community.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, representing Pattaya with pride, graciously accepted two prestigious awards on behalf of the city – the “Asia Festival City 2024 Award” and the “Asia Night Festival 2024 Award” from IFEA Asia. This dual recognition has sparked immense joy and pride among Pattaya residents, reaffirming the city’s unwavering commitment to excellence in event management.







In an exclusive interview, Mayor Poramet disclosed that Pattaya clinched the Asia Night Festival Award for its renowned Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, highlighting its consecutive triumphs over the past three years. Notably, the event received acclaim in South Korea last year, culminating in the honour of hosting this year’s award ceremony in Pattaya. This achievement underscores Pattaya’s unparalleled success in orchestrating diverse and captivating events.

In a remarkable achievement, Pattaya secured the prestigious Asia Festival City Award, a testament to its proficiency in hosting events of regional significance. This esteemed accolade not only elevates the city’s stature but also qualifies Pattaya to contend in the forthcoming IFEA World, a global event scheduled later this year. This pivotal opportunity will determine Pattaya’s potential to garner international tourism accolades following its triumphant performance at the regional level.







The accolades bestowed upon Pattaya underscore the city’s unwavering commitment to hosting an extensive array of events, ranging from the vibrant Pattaya Countdown and Pattaya Music Festival to the dazzling Pattaya International Fireworks Festival and collaborative ventures like the Bikini Run and International Balloon Festival. These diverse events aim to invigorate the economy and uphold Pattaya’s dynamic reputation as a must-visit destination, epitomized by the rallying cry, “Visit Pattaya Every Day.”































