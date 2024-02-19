Thailand’s population could halve within next 50 years if aging group expands and birth rates continue to decline

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security is set to address the country’s aging population and declining birth rates with a targeted workshop next month. The event, titled “Enhancing the Security of Thai Families through Population Crisis Management,” is scheduled for March 7 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, signifying a major step towards national demographic rejuvenation.







With over 13 million individuals aged 60 and above and fewer than 500,000 newborns recorded last year, Thailand’s demographic landscape is shifting rapidly. The nation has witnessed a population decrease of approximately 35,000 people in the past two years, sparking concerns that the current population of 66 million could halve within the next half-century if trends continue unchecked.

According to Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, the workshop aims to unite voices from the government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations to forge effective strategies for population growth. The gathering is expected to highlight the need for a societal shift that not only encourages the formation of families but also creates a nurturing environment for the next generation.







In a precursor to the workshop, the ministry engaged in preliminary discussions with the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and the World Bank on January 12. These dialogues are part of a broader strategy to present Thailand’s demographic initiatives to both the Cabinet in April and the United Nations later that month. (NNT)































