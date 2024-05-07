Pattaya underground cabling work shows significant progress

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials convened on May 6 to review progress updates and challenges encountered during the implementation of phase one of the large-scale urban electricity system development project. Of particular note was the significant advancement of the underground electrical wiring project in Lot 6, spanning from Central Pattaya to Pattaya Third Road (Khao Phra Tamnak Intersection), now reported to be 82% complete.







The project’s progression was outlined across three zones: Zone 1, extending from Khao Phra Tamnak Intersection to Wat Chai Mongkol; Zone 2, from Wat Chai Mongkol to Central Pattaya; and Zone 3, encompassing Walking Street to Royal Garden Plaza. However, the initiation of work in Zone 3, including Pattaya Second Road, remains pending and will require ongoing traffic closures.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai emphasized the paramount importance of robust public relations strategies throughout all project phases. He stressed the necessity of clear signage in work zones, specifying responsible agencies, and reiterated the need for continuous coordination to mitigate potential misunderstandings or public dissatisfaction.









Furthermore, he highlighted that any alterations to the project blueprint must be promptly communicated to the Pattaya City administration for dissemination to relevant stakeholders and the general public. Efforts to minimize traffic disruptions upon project completion were also prioritized to mitigate inconvenience for road users.





































