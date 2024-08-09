Pedestrian killed in fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred on the night of August 7 near the entrance of Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram on Sukhumvit Road, claiming the life of a pedestrian identified as Rert S, 49 years old.







The collision involved a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Nitath, 32, who remained at the scene to assist with the investigation. According to Nitath, he was driving from South Pattaya towards Sattahip when the accident happened. He reported that heavy traffic made it difficult for him to see the pedestrian running across the road. Despite his efforts to avoid the collision, he was unable to brake in time, resulting in the pedestrian’s death.

Police have detained Nitath for further investigation into the incident. The circumstances of the accident are being thoroughly examined to determine any additional contributing factors.





































