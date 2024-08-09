Bong bandit strikes Pattaya cannabis shop, steals prized glass piece

PATTAYA, Thailand – A cannabis shop owner took to social media to report the theft of a cannabis bong from his shop, urging the public to help identify the suspect. The owner’s Facebook post on August 8 described the incident, revealing that a mysterious man stole the bong around 8:30 p.m. on August 7. The post included a plea for information: “If anyone knows this individual who was riding a white PCX motorcycle, please provide any details you can. This person entered our shop and stole a bong. We have all the necessary evidence.”







A reporter visited the cannabis shop, located in Soi Chaiyapruek 1 near Jomtien Beach, and spoke with Jaruthat T, a 28-year-old employee who witnessed the theft. Jaruthat recounted that a lone male suspect, described as a stocky Thai man wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, brown long pants, a brown bag, and a helmet, arrived at the shop on a modified white Honda PCX motorcycle. After parking in front of the shop, the suspect wandered inside for about a minute before grabbing a glass cannabis bong, valued at 1,800 baht, from a display case. The man then quickly fled the scene on his motorcycle.









Jaruthat believes the thief specifically targeted the bong, as CCTV footage showed the suspect circling the shop several times on his motorcycle before entering. He also mentioned that the suspect had never been seen in the shop before and was not a known customer.

The shop has handed over the CCTV evidence to the Pattaya City Police Station, where a formal report has been filed. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and working to identify and apprehend the suspect.





































