Left turn lane on Chaiyapruek Road expanded to ease traffic congestion

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya engineering department has commenced work on expanding the shoulder of Chaiyapruek 1 Road at its junction with Sukhumvit Road. This road improvement project aims to facilitate smoother left turns onto Sukhumvit Road, especially towards South Pattaya, and to alleviate traffic congestion that commonly occurs during evenings and public holidays.







Previously, the stretch of Chaiyapruek 1 Road leading to Sukhumvit was narrow, making left turns challenging and contributing to significant traffic build-up. The expansion is expected to enhance traffic flow and ease the congestion that frequently affects the area.

Residents have provided feedback on the project, stressing the importance of completing the expansion on time and with high quality to avoid the need for future repairs. One resident noted that the reduction of two-lane roads to one lane due to parked cars has exacerbated traffic issues and suggested prohibiting roadside parking to maintain smoother traffic flow.







Additionally, another resident raised concerns about the impact of recent rains, which have caused numerous potholes in the asphalt. They requested that the department address this issue by filling the potholes on both major and minor roads to prevent further disruptions.





































