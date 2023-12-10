Peacock captured in Pattaya rooftop drama

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vibrant peacock, which may have mysteriously escaped from an unknown owner, ventured into the Eakmongkol 3 Village, Soi Khao Talo, east Pattaya, capturing the fascination of both young and old residents.

The colourful bird was first noticed by villagers on Sunday morning, leisurely strolling through the village and perching on rooftops, creating quite a spectacle. The unusual sighting prompted concerned residents to alert the disaster relief unit of the Nongprue municipality.







Municipal officials formed a team to investigate the situation. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the peacock perched atop a house. With precision and caution, using a ladder, the officials approached the bird and successfully captured it, bringing it down safely.

The captured peacock was then transported to the municipal disaster relief centre in Nongprue. Authorities announced their intention to coordinate with the Department of Forestry to facilitate the peacock’s return to its natural habitat. Meanwhile officials appealed to the public, urging anyone with information about the owner or those wishing to claim the peacock to contact the centre at 083-734934.







The unexpected escape and subsequent capture of the peacock sparked excitement among the villagers, who expressed amazement at the rare sight. Speculations arose about the bird’s origin, with residents pondering whether it had escaped from a nearby farm, zoo, or was someone’s exotic pet. The incident left the community abuzz with curiosity and admiration for the colourful visitor that briefly graced their village.

























