Pattaya prepares for nightlife extension, reviews arrangements

PATTAYA, Thailand -Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a local governance meeting yesterday to review the progress of various organizational arrangements in the area and to prepare for the extension of entertainment venues until 4 a.m. starting on December 15.

The meeting focused on the status of Walking Street, the Blue Square Plaza, the Bali Hai Pier and the Pattaya Naklua Parking Building. Discussions also revolved around the timing of opening traffic on Walking Street, which is currently 2 a.m. Preliminary plans suggest traffic opening at 5 a.m. to accommodate the extended nightlife hours.







Deputy Mayor Wutthisak emphasized the importance of officials, especially department heads, actively engaging in addressing on-site issues continuously. He said that this approach aims to obtain firsthand information for effective problem-solving and to ensure that everything is orderly.

Regarding business operators in the Blue Square Plaza, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak noted that there are still violations of Pattaya’s regulations. He urged officials to enforce rules rigorously, document violations as evidence, and take necessary actions within their authority. Furthermore, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak instructed uniformed personnel to dress neatly and without loosened ties.

He emphasized the need for heightened efforts in overseeing officials working in the Blue Square Plaza and the Naklua Parking Building, especially during the consecutive holidays from December 9 to 11, as well as during the local market event at Naklua Market every Saturday and Sunday.





























