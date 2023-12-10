Prisoner apprehended one day after hospital escape

Thanaphat Mayod, a 37-year-old prisoner, has reportedly been apprehended on Sunday morning after his daring escape from Banglamung Hospital in Pattaya on Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. (Dec 9).







Thanaphat was in the hospital recovering from surgery for a severe genital infection. Police reported that he was serving a sentence for theft with one year and ten months remaining and was found hidden under the roof in the hospital’s psychiatric ward. He had escaped from a seventh-floor patient room, which was under the watch of two prison officers.

Using a steel cutter provided by his wife, Thanaphat broke his restraints and fled around 2 am. The accomplice admitted to supplying the tool and explained that his escape was driven by a wish to reunite with his family. (NNT)















































