United Arab Emirates will provide more jobs for Thais

Thailand and the United Arab Emirates will sign a MoU that will provide opportunities for more Thais to work in the UAE.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin has met with UAE’s Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation Abdulrahman Addulmannan Al Awar to discuss labor issues and job opportunities.







Both sides reached an agreement to create 60,000 new job opportunities across a variety of industries. An MOU will be signed between the countries as soon as possible to kickstart the employment process.

The Labor Minister expressed his gratitude to the UAE for looking after Thai workers and assisting them in transferring and developing their skills. He added that the agreement will help reduce the number of Thai workers working illegally abroad. (NNT)



























