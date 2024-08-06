Pattaya’s Red Line Monorail Project to enhance urban mobility

Pattaya City plans to launch the Red Line, a new monorail system to upgrade its public transportation system. This 17.37-kilometer line will feature ten stations, connecting important city areas. Because of its low spatial demands on the current roadways, Pattaya’s dense urban structure, and its prominence as a popular tourist destination, the system—which will begin at Thappraya Intersection and stretch to the Eastern National Sports Training Center—is a viable alternative.







However, building and maintenance costs for the project will increase. A public-private partnership (PPP) model was then proposed as a cooperative investment strategy between public and private entities to promote growth. It is expected that the strategic move will make use of both public control and private efficiency in order to forward Pattaya’s ambitious urban transport project. (PRD)

More info: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-citizens-weigh-in-on-red-line-monorail-project-at-key-public-meeting-467402





































