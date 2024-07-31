Pattaya citizens weigh in on Red Line Monorail Project at key public meeting

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was held to gather public feedback on Phase 2 of the Pattaya Public Transportation System, specifically the proposed Red Line Monorail project. The July 30 event, organized by the consultancy firms involved in the project’s feasibility study, design, and environmental impact assessment, aimed to present draft environmental mitigation measures and collect additional input from stakeholders.







The Red Line Monorail is planned to run from the Dolphin Roundabout to Thappraya Junction and extend to the Eastern National Sports Stadium, covering a distance of approximately 17.37 kilometres. The elevated monorail system, while involving higher construction and maintenance costs, is expected to reduce traffic disruptions and align with Pattaya’s urban development and tourism goals. This design aims to promote a shift in travel modes among residents and tourists.

The project will feature ten stations spaced 800-1,000 metres apart, with walking distances to stations of around 400-500 meters, ensuring convenient access. The investment model for the Red and Purple Line projects will utilize a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, supporting Pattaya’s ambition to become a major tourism hub in alignment with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development plans.







Held at the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities Conference Centre in Pattaya, the meeting saw significant public participation, reflecting strong community interest and concern over the project’s potential impacts and benefits. Consultants provided detailed information on the project, including environmental impact mitigation strategies and design options. The feedback gathered will be used to refine project plans, ensuring they address local needs and environmental concerns.





































