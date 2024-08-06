Pattaya bar guard claims Canadian fell after being pushed, not assaulted

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the wake of a public plea for justice from the wife of 65-year-old Canadian man Mark Robert Westendorf, who was severely injured in an incident on July 31st in Pattaya Soi 6, new developments have emerged.







On the evening of August 4, Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, convened a meeting where Patipan Sohaeng, 28, the Soi 6 security guard in question was summoned to provide his account of the incident.

Patipan testified to police that on the day of the incident, he received a report from locals about a foreigner attempting to break into a car. When the car owner confronted the man, the latter became verbally abusive. Responding to the situation, Patipan found the foreigner uncooperative. The altercation escalated when the foreigner pushed him against the car, prompting Patipan to push back. A second attempt by the foreigner to approach Patipan resulted in another push, causing the foreigner to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Patipan emphasized that eyewitnesses did not see the entire sequence of events. He attempted to explain the situation to the tourist, who hastily left the scene of the scuffle. After seeing news reports, Patipan contacted the police to provide his account of what transpired.

CCTV footage captured the incident, showing no punching but rather a confrontation involving pushing, which resulted in the tourist falling and sustaining head injuries. This footage has been submitted as evidence to the investigators to ensure a thorough and fair investigation for all parties involved.

