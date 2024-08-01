Call for Nominations for the BCCT Eastern Seaboard International Business Award 2024

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

Nomination Open Now – Friday 9th August 2024

The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) is delighted to announce and host the inaugural BCCT Eastern Seaboard International Business Awards (ESIBA) 2024 on Friday, September 6th, 2024, at the Eastpana Hotel, Bowin, Sriracha.

ESIBA serves as a platform to enhance and recognise the best in business and entrepreneurial excellence. This prestigious business awards event welcomes all nationalities of companies and employees from across the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand. it is not necessary to be a BCCT member.

There are 11 awards categories as described below. A company may only be nominated in one corporate category and an employee may only be nominated in one individual category.









CORPORATE

Most Innovative Company Award acknowledging companies that, through successful evolution, have pioneered inventive approaches in product or service development. Judges seek tangible evidence of innovation in processes, productivity, and performance that demonstrably contributed to their outstanding success

Outstanding SME Award (50 employees maximum) recognises businesses that showcase remarkable achievements in growth, impact, and innovation. These companies serve as paragons of excellence within their respective industries, embodying the highest standards of performance and success.

Outstanding Company / Manufacturer Award recognises industry leaders who excel in performance, innovation, efficiency, and quality. The company demonstrates exceptional sector performance, evidence of ingenuity, measurable impact from initiatives, operational excellence, adherence to quality standards, a commitment to innovation.

Journey to Net Zero / Environmental Sustainability Award will look for businesses that are leading the way in the journey to achieve net-zero emissions. They seek exceptional commitment, innovation, and leadership in the pursuit of a sustainable future.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award will recognise those companies who have demonstrated a strong commitment to actively developing an inclusive workplace for all employees – where fairness, respect, equality, dignity, and autonomy are at the forefront of their values and promoted as part of their corporate culture.

Community Impact Award recognises examples of a company’s active engagement with and contribution to the local community. It acknowledges exceptional commitment and leadership in making a positive impact, leaving a lasting legacy of change and inspiration.

Tourism Excellence Award is a tribute to outstanding achievements and excellence within the tourism sector. It honours companies that stand out in their dedication to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and community engagement, recognising their significant contributions to the positive impact on travelers and local communities.

Outstanding Employer Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to their employees’ well-being, growth, and overall satisfaction. The company empower their employees to reach their fullest potential and contribute meaningfully to the success of the organisation.

INDIVIDUAL

Exceptional Young Entrepreneur Award (less than 30 years old) honours Thailand’s pool of exceptional business talent shines. It recognises individuals who who’ve transformed initial concepts into thriving ventures, achieving success locally and, when applicable, on the international stage.

Lifetime Achievement Award recognising an individual’s extraordinary contributions and lasting impact on their field over a lifetime of dedicated service, exemplifying a legacy of excellence.

Women in Business Award acknowledges remarkable women who exemplify inspiration, influence others, achieve significant milestones in business, demonstrate innovative ideas, provide effective mentorship, and show resilience in the business world.

ELIGIBILITY

Nominated (with the approval/agreement of the nominee) or self-nominated The nominated corporate categories must be Thailand-registered companies in one of the three provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, or Chachoengsao, with all necessary licenses (corporate). The nominated individual categories must be employees of a Thailand-registered company and working in one of the three provinces: Chonburi, Rayong, or Chachoengsao, with a work permit in the case of a non-Thai national.

Submit your nomination form now to celebrate the best of business and entrepreneurship in Thailand!

DOWNLOAD NOMINATION FORM – DOWNLOAD JUDGE CRITERIA

Nominations close by 5 pm on Friday 9th August 2024

For more information and inquiry regarding nominations and sponsors, please contact

Amornrat at [email protected] or call 094-4636545.

JUDGES

See judges profile : HERE

