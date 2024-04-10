Pattaya’s ‘Raise your Hand’ zebra crossing signs, solution or mockery?

PATTAYA, Thailand – The streets of Pattaya have transformed into a dangerous arena, fraught with peril for both pedestrians and road users. On April 9, mounting frustrations boiled over as locals took their grievances to the mayor’s office, decrying the hazardous conditions exacerbated by the city’s inadequate traffic management.

Eyewitnesses recount harrowing tales of near misses and fatal accidents involving tourists and locals alike, victims of reckless drivers who brazenly flout traffic laws. Despite pedestrian signals, the streets remain a perilous obstacle course where even the most vulnerable such as an incident when a disabled individual in a wheelchair activated a pedestrian crossing signal, only to endure verbal abuse and intimidation from impatient motorists.







Despite the traffic lights signalling green for pedestrians, vehicles continued to plough through, narrowly avoiding collisions. Residents raised concerns over non-existent or poorly lit zebra crossings, posing a risk to pedestrians as motorists struggle to identify them, jeopardizing safety.

Chronic traffic congestion, fuelled by tour buses and careless double-parking, exacerbates the chaos, with malfunctioning traffic lights and closed pedestrian crossings compounding the risks. Calls for police intervention and stricter enforcement of traffic laws reverberate throughout the community, as residents fear for their safety and implore authorities to take urgent action.







Pattaya City has installed signs instruction pedestrians to raise their hand when wanting to cross the road at zebra crossings. This may seem unusual or even humorous at first glance, but it is a serious attempt to address pedestrian safety concerns in some areas. The concept behind this approach is to encourage drivers to yield to pedestrians by visually signalling their intention to cross.

However, its effectiveness depends on various factors such as driver awareness, adherence to traffic laws, and overall pedestrian behaviour. While the idea may seem unconventional, it reflects efforts to improve road safety and reduce accidents involving pedestrians.

The situation demands immediate attention before further tragedies unfold, underscoring the pressing need for comprehensive measures to safeguard the lives of all motorists and pedestrians in Pattaya.































