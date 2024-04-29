Homeless man found dead on Jomtien Second Road sidewalk, heatstroke suspected

PATTAYA, Thailand – A homeless man was found lifeless on the pedestrian sidewalk at the corner of Soi 5 Jomtien Second Road on April 27. Police, responding to the scene, reported that the unidentified deceased person was approximately 40 years old.







According to testimonies from local vagrants, the man, known as “Noy” within the Jomtien community, had been living in the vicinity as a vagrant. Earlier that morning, he expressed a desire for rare cooked pork and proceeded to prepare it. After consuming the meal, he laid down to rest at the location where he was later found dead. Distressed by the situation, fellow vagrants sought assistance from local authorities.







Initial investigations by the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Foundation suggest that the man likely succumbed to a pre-existing medical condition exacerbated by the hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. The cause of death is suspected to be either a chronic illness or heat stroke. However, further forensic examination will be necessary to determine the exact cause of death.





































