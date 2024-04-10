Pattaya completes sidewalk expansion at Walking Street entrance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya unveiled its sidewalk expansion project on April 9, aimed at improving the beachfront’s ambiance and accessibility. The completion of the sidewalk at Walking Street’s entrance marks a milestone in the project. A city official proudly reported the widening sidewalks to Walking Street enhanced pedestrian space and safety, with designated no-parking zones.







Additional parking and foot-washing areas have been added for the convenience of visitors. He stated that the initiative underscored Pattaya City’s commitment to development, fostering a more welcoming environment for residents and tourists. He urged citizens and visitors to report any scammers or extortionists to the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.



































