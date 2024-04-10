Pattaya completes sidewalk expansion at Walking Street entrance

By Pattaya Mail
(Before left) The narrow sidewalk at Walking Street’s entrance constrained pedestrian flow. (After right) The expanded sidewalk at Walking Street’s entrance allows for smoother pedestrian traffic.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya unveiled its sidewalk expansion project on April 9, aimed at improving the beachfront’s ambiance and accessibility. The completion of the sidewalk at Walking Street’s entrance marks a milestone in the project. A city official proudly reported the widening sidewalks to Walking Street enhanced pedestrian space and safety, with designated no-parking zones.



Additional parking and foot-washing areas have been added for the convenience of visitors.  He stated that the initiative underscored Pattaya City’s commitment to development, fostering a more welcoming environment for residents and tourists. He urged citizens and visitors to report any scammers or extortionists to the Pattaya City Hotline at 1337.















