Vagabond armed with hammer and knife occupies Sattahip bus shelter

SATTAHIP, Thailand – A homeless man, approximately 55 years old, has established a temporary residence inside a bus shelter near the junction of Highway 332 and J-Intersection-Kasemphop Road near Bang Saray, Sattahip. The unidentified vagabond has caused concern among local residents due to his erratic and threatening behaviour.







Law enforcement officers responded to reports of the man throwing stones at passersby and nearby residents. As a precautionary measure, they confiscated a knife and a hammer from him. Witnesses confirm the man’s long-term presence in the area but noted that his behaviour on the day in question was particularly troubling.

Residents express heightened concerns for public safety, citing instances where they felt threatened by the man’s actions. Many report retreating into their homes and locking their doors upon his approach before contacting authorities for assistance. Despite previous efforts to address similar incidents involving the man, local authorities have yet to find a lasting solution.







Residents are increasingly anxious about the safety and security of their community, especially with individuals like the homeless man in question present. They urge authorities to take decisive action, fearing that without intervention, the situation may escalate further, posing an even greater risk to public safety.































