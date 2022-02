Pattaya’s bars may be reopening as “restaurants,” but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.

About half the brothels in Soi 6, for example, have begun servicing tourists again, with maybe some bowls of nuts offered as food, but half the venues remain closed.







Likewise, several Walking Street go-go bars have reinvented themselves as lounges or snack shops with sexy servers, but still no dancing.

The city’s nightlife has the facade of being open, but it’s just an empty shell.