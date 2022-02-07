Pork prices in Thailand drop after launch of 50-50 Co-pay campaign

Local media recently reported that the prices of pork have started falling at markets in Uthai Thani province, following a month of price hikes. The development notably occurred after the end of the Lunar New Year and the launch of the 50-50 Co-pay government stipend campaign.







These markets now offer pork at 200 baht per kg, a decline from 220 – 250 baht per kg previously. Red meat is now being sold at 180 baht per kg, a drop from 200 baht per kg previously.

Although these prices are still considered higher than normal, the farm prices of these products are expected to continually drop and spur higher demand from vendors and consumers.



Several vendors said the Co-pay program helps consumers make purchasing decisions, as the government subsidizes half of the purchases. The sellers also said the program has been a boon following an extended period of low demand due to price hikes.

Additionally, both consumers and vendors agreed that the program should continue until the economy fully recovers. (NNT)




























