A Pattaya man riding pillion was injured when he fell off a motorbike during a seizure.

Panupong Prakobtham, 19, was knocked unconscious and suffered cuts in the Feb. 6 accident on Soi Nong Krabok.







The driver of the Honda Wave, Thanathip Tukplan, 18, said his passenger friend has epilepsy. It wasn’t the first time he’d had a seizure and fallen off a bike.

He was not wearing a helmet.