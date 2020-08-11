Pattaya’s new Koh Larn Pier to handle 6-8 boats simultaneously

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said he wants to see Koh Larn’s new Na Baan pier construction start as soon as all are in agreement.

Pattaya is finalizing plans for a new pier in Koh Larn capable of handling more than a half-dozen boats simultaneously.

Speaking at an Aug. 9 public hearing for the new jetty, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome noted that, before the coronavirus pandemic, Koh Larn’s Na Baan Pier was handling 15,000-17,000 people a day, or up to 6 million people a year. In service for decades, it’s not only too small, but also is deteriorating beyond the point of repair.

Koh Larn’s Na Ban pier’s current length is 140.5 meters – the new pier will be 281 meters long and 14 meters wide.

Banlang Miangbua of the Chonburi Port Department, said the replacement pier would be T-shaped and measure 218 meters long and 14 meters wide, with and proper iron rails for travelers’ safety.

The pier will be able to accommodate six to eight boats of different sizes at the same time, he said.

The total pier area also will better suit modern Koh Larn tourism and fishing, with a total area of 4,000 sq. meters.

Construction will take 30 months and would commence once public feedback from hearings is incorporated into the final project and environmental-impact plans and approved by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Chonburi’s Port Department and Pattaya City organized the 2nd public hearing for Koh Larn’s Na Baan pier construction.

The 2nd public hearing is part of the Environment Impact Assessment for Koh Larn’s Na Baan pier – the last stage before the construction starts.



Koh Larn’s Na Baan pier is now old and narrow and needs upgrading for tourist and fishing boats.


