Pattaya’s new Koh Larn Pier to handle 6-8 boats simultaneously

Pattaya is finalizing plans for a new pier in Koh Larn capable of handling more than a half-dozen boats simultaneously.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







Speaking at an Aug. 9 public hearing for the new jetty, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome noted that, before the coronavirus pandemic, Koh Larn’s Na Baan Pier was handling 15,000-17,000 people a day, or up to 6 million people a year. In service for decades, it’s not only too small, but also is deteriorating beyond the point of repair.

Banlang Miangbua of the Chonburi Port Department, said the replacement pier would be T-shaped and measure 218 meters long and 14 meters wide, with and proper iron rails for travelers’ safety.

The pier will be able to accommodate six to eight boats of different sizes at the same time, he said.

The total pier area also will better suit modern Koh Larn tourism and fishing, with a total area of 4,000 sq. meters.

Construction will take 30 months and would commence once public feedback from hearings is incorporated into the final project and environmental-impact plans and approved by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Loading…

















