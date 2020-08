Another sure sign Thailand’s getting back to normal? Beauty pageants are back. Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh crowned Miss Grand Chonburi Wanida Dokkularb Aug. 9 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.





Supatsara Aunkaew was the first runner-up and Metavee Jeefu finished third. Wanida now goes on to represent Chonburi at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant with hopes of winning and going on to Miss Grand International. (PCPR)