Pattaya’s Loy Krathong Festival at Wat Chaimongkol – A Celebration of Tradition and Community Support  

PATTAYA, Thailand – From November 11-15, Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya will host its annual Loy Krathong festival, offering an exciting array of activities, food, entertainment, and opportunities to honor the water goddess. The event will feature food and beverage stalls, local handicrafts, and live performances, all while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Loy Krathong tradition.









On the final day, November 15, attendees will have the chance to float their krathongs at the temple’s serene grounds, located in front of the Phariyatham building. The temple is also selling krathongs, with proceeds from the sales dedicated to funding the construction of a new 30-room monk residence. The project, estimated to cost 28 million baht, will provide much-needed space for monks to live and practice.









Loy Krathong, traditionally held on the full moon of the 12th month of the lunar calendar, is a significant event in Thai culture. It’s a time to express gratitude and seek forgiveness from the water goddess, Phra Mae Khongkha, for the year’s transgressions. The festival’s cultural and spiritual significance is reflected in the activities at Wat Chaimongkol, where visitors can join in this beautiful ceremony and contribute to the temple’s ongoing development.

The temple’s activities and the sale of krathongs not only support this important tradition but also help fund critical infrastructure projects that will benefit the temple community for years to come.





































