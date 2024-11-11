Prime Minister Paetongtarn in LA to boost U.S.-Thailand ties

LOS ANGELES – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Los Angeles on November 11 at 7:30 p.m. local time, joined by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and her delegation for a series of diplomatic and economic engagements.

The visit seeks to strengthen ties and promote Thailand’s interests in the Americas, beginning with her first formal “Team Thailand” representative gathering. The meeting with ambassadors and consuls-general from the region will offer the premier and her team an opportunity to discuss key government policies and priorities.



During her stay, Paetongtarn will also connect with members of the Thai community in the United States, home to the world’s largest Thai expatriate population of over 400,000, to address topics of shared interest and strengthen ties with citizens living abroad.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with U.S. business leaders and representatives from the Motion Picture Association (MPA) to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand and support the nation’s “soft power” initiatives. Recognizing Hollywood’s global reach, Thailand views these partnerships as promising for its film industry, projected to generate over 4 billion baht in 2024.

Paetongtarn and her delegation will remain in Los Angeles until November 13 before heading to Lima, Peru, to participate in the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and related meetings. (TNA)












































