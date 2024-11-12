Pattaya implements one-way traffic in Soi Buakhao, receives mixed public feedback

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic and Transportation Division began painting road markings for a one-way system in Soi Pattaya Second Road 11 and 13 connecting to Soi Buakhao, aiming to improve traffic flow on November 11. The initiative has generated a wide range of public feedback, with many residents and road users expressing their opinions and suggestions.









Several comments highlighted positive views on the new one-way system, such as calls for its expansion to other areas like Soi 5 in Jomtien, which has seen chaotic driving near the immigration checkpoint. Other residents suggested turning the entire Soi Buakhao into a one-way street to further ease congestion. Some also proposed eliminating the two-wheeled vehicles parked in narrow lanes to prevent traffic from getting stuck.









However, some concerns were raised about the sale of goods on the streets, particularly between 3-4 p.m., when vendors block the lanes, making it difficult for drivers. There were also reports of private cars, taxis, and even fruit vendors obstructing traffic in certain areas of Buakhao. Many people believe that better traffic management and orderliness in these areas would significantly improve the situation.

Regarding the future of Pattaya’s traffic planning, some residents asked for additional improvements, including the repair of potholes and the completion of construction on Sukhumvit Road, which remains unfinished and uneven. Others voiced frustration with the recurring issue of wrong-way driving, particularly by motorbike riders, and the need for greater enforcement of road rules, especially from unfamiliar drivers, both local and foreign.

In addition, there were suggestions to implement a one-way system on South Pattaya Soi 1, which has narrow roads and frequent traffic congestion. People believe that such a move would help alleviate the daily traffic bottleneck and improve overall flow in the area.

As the new one-way traffic system is put into place, the city is receiving mixed responses, with the hope that further adjustments will help make Pattaya’s roads safer and more efficient for everyone.





































