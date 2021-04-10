Pattaya’s Beach Kite festival flies high this weekend

Flying horses, manta rays and raccoons were spotted over Pattaya Beach as the city launched its 2021 kite festival.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh opened the April 9-10 event, which spanned 300 meters of sand at Central Road.







Cosponsored by the city and Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Kite on the Beach saw kite-flying and other activities.

The event features the largest “bowl” kite ever certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, a 35-meter-long mother whale and kites adorned with LED lights. The 30 kites showcased come in the shapes of bears, dragons and more.

The fair also saw kite sales, instruction and lessons on how to make kites.



























