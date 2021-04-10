Chiang Mai gets ready for increasing cases; bans alcohol at restaurants for 7 days

Chiang Mai authorities have converted the international exhibition and convention center into a field hospital to deal with the increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

The field hospital with 280 bed- 140 beds each for male and female patients, are available from Friday.



The Committee of Communicable Diseases of Chiang Mai decided that everybody travelling from the five red-zone provinces — Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom — must register on the CMChana application and isolate themselves for 14 days.







After the Covid-19 clusters emerged from several entertainment venues in Bangkok and its vicinity, Chiang Mai has also decided to close clubs, pubs, karaoke bars and other entertainment establishments for seven days from Friday.







The province has also decided to prohibit the serving of alcohol at all kinds of restaurants for seven days from Friday. (NNT)













