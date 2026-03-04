From island despair to second chance as Pattaya launches dramatic Koh Larn stray dog rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A coordinated rescue operation was carried out on March 3 to save a seriously ill stray dog from Koh Larn, drawing widespread praise from local residents and animal lovers.

Deputy Mayor Manot ordered city officials to coordinate with an animal welfare group on Koh Larn to transport the ailing dog to the mainland for urgent medical treatment. Volunteers from a dog lovers’ network were waiting on shore to receive the animal and ensure it was taken for proper care.







The swift response has been widely applauded on social media, with many residents expressing appreciation for Pattaya City’s compassion toward stray animals.

“Dogs have hearts too — don’t leave them alone,” one commenter wrote.

Others praised city leadership, saying they were proud to see Pattaya taking animal welfare seriously. Several messages thanked Mayor “Beer,” Deputy Mayor Manot, and all officers involved for extending help to animals unable to fend for themselves.

“Every life has meaning,” another resident commented. “This deserves recognition and praise.”

Some citizens also called on authorities to expand sterilization programs for stray dogs and cats on Koh Larn, noting frequent tourist posts about undernourished strays on the island. They urged proactive measures to address the root of the stray population problem.





Supporters described the effort as a model for other municipalities, thanking officials for giving vulnerable animals a second chance at life and expressing hope for more compassionate initiatives in the future.

City representatives have not yet released details about the dog’s condition but confirmed it is receiving treatment.



































