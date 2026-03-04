Dr. Chula Sukmanop highlights EEC investment roadmap at BCCT multi-chamber event

PATTAYA, Thailand – In celebration of its 80th anniversary, the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) hosted the BCCT Multi-Chamber Insight & Connecting Eastern Economic Corridor at the Dusit Meeting Room, Dusit Thani Pattaya, on February 27, 2026. The exclusive briefing brought together Thai and international business communities for an in-depth update on investment initiatives, policy direction, and emerging opportunities across the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

The evening’s keynote was delivered by Dr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), with the event held in honour and with the support of the Board of Trade of Thailand and EECO. The program was organized in collaboration with multiple international chambers, reflecting strong global business interest in Thailand’s flagship development zone.







Dr. Chula provided a comprehensive overview of progress within the EEC, emphasizing the central role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in advancing large-scale infrastructure. He acknowledged that several headline projects have faced delays, most notably the high-speed rail link connecting Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and U-Tapao. The project, initiated about seven years ago, remains under legal and financial review, with cabinet consideration expected in the coming months. He noted candidly that progress has been slow, describing the project’s movement as “not that high-speed.”

A key sticking point involves the government’s requirement that private partners provide a substantial bank guarantee—estimated at about 120 billion baht—before state payments can be released upon construction milestones. The contract is currently under review by the Attorney General, and the new government’s decision will be pivotal for moving forward.



Attention also focused on the expansion of U-Tapao International Airport, a cornerstone of the EEC aviation strategy. Plans include a new runway and terminal, with the private sector responsible for the terminal and the broader Airport City development, envisioned as a tax-advantaged free trade zone. However, capacity projections for the new terminal have been revised downward from 60 million passengers to around 40 million to better align with realistic demand forecasts.

Dr. Chula also highlighted a major new sports infrastructure initiative. The EEC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sports Authority of Thailand to advance development of an International Sports Centre in Chonburi within the planned EEC Capital City (EECiti). The proposed complex will span approximately 1,500 rai and is designed to meet global federation standards, positioning the area as a regional hub for major international competitions.



At the heart of the project will be a multi-purpose sports complex featuring an 80,000-seat stadium capable of hosting world-class sporting events as well as major concerts and festivals. Supporting facilities are expected to include professional training centres, sports medicine and athlete rehabilitation facilities, and advanced sports science and innovation hubs. Officials believe the development will strengthen the EEC ecosystem while attracting new investment and tourism flows.

In parallel, Dr. Chula revealed that a Formula One-standard racing circuit is being planned by a group of private investors within the U-Tapao Airport City area. The project is currently in the design phase and must secure the necessary licenses in the next stage. While an F1 race would likely be held only a few days per year, the circuit is envisioned as a year-round attraction open to the public and motorsport enthusiasts seeking a premium racing experience.







Dr. Chula outlined further progress on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, confirming that land will be leased to Thai Airways International for major aircraft servicing. A separate bidding process for a private-jet MRO facility is scheduled to open by the end of next month. Meanwhile, negotiations continue on the Laem Chabang seaport expansion, where private partners are seeking adjustments to contract terms.

Looking ahead, EECO is advancing the ambitious EECiti project, designed as a fully integrated smart and liveable city combining residential, education, medical, business, sports, and entertainment zones. Infrastructure and utilities—including power, water, and waste systems—will be developed first under PPP frameworks before phased land development begins. Officials are also studying the feasibility of a major international theme park project, widely discussed as a potential “Disneyland-style” development, to stimulate demand and enhance the area’s global appeal.





On the investment front, Dr. Chula highlighted an expanded incentive framework covering 46 designated promotion zones. Qualified investors can benefit from expedited permits, visa and work-permit facilitation, tax and duty exemptions, and in certain cases foreign land ownership rights. He noted particularly strong momentum in the digital sector, with data centres emerging as the dominant investment category, led by investors from China, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The government is working to secure additional green electricity capacity to meet rising demand from these energy-intensive facilities.

During the Q&A session, participants raised questions about green data centre readiness, regulatory approval timelines, and risk management in large PPP projects. Dr. Chula acknowledged on-going challenges, including political uncertainty and financing complexities, but stressed that the government is streamlining procedures and working closely with financial institutions to unlock project funding.



Officials confirmed several immediate action items: the launch of the private-jet MRO bid process next month, rollout of a new incentive and TV promotion scheme later this year to strengthen land development marketing, and publication of the full presentation on the chamber website for attendees.

The briefing underscored both the significant long-term potential of the EEC and the practical hurdles still being addressed. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining investor confidence while advancing Thailand’s flagship economic transformation corridor.

Dr. Chula Sukmanop’s presentation below:























