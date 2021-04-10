Thai government offers insurance to Songkran travelers and Covid-19 at-risk groups

The Thai government has offered a special policy for people to insure themselves against Songkran traffic accidents and Covid-19 infections.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the 10-baht premium was intended to be a gift from the government to people who travel during the holiday and to soothe their concerns about a fresh wave of infections.



The Office of the Insurance Commission has collaborated with insurance companies to create the “New Normal Super Plus” policy, which caters specifically to Songkran travelers and the Covid-19 at-risk groups.







The micro-insurance provides a 100,000-baht payout for death, loss of limb or disability resulting from traffic accidents, or 50,000 baht for death, loss of limb resulting from murder or physical attack.







Policyholders who require hospitalization from a traffic accident or side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination are entitled to 300 baht a day of compensation for up to 20 days. The coverage also includes a 5,000-baht payout for death from Covid-19 vaccination. In addition, anyone insured who has contracted Covid-19 is entitled to 3,000 baht in coverage. (NNT)













