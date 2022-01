A Pattaya woman was injured when her jealous boyfriend stabbed her in the knee.

Supaporn Boonchuay, 34, suffered a single wound from a paring knife during a Jan. 20 argument with boyfriend Narong Janratsamee, 29, at their Soi Boonsamphan 5 apartment.

An apologetic Narong told police they’d been drinking heavily and began fighting because he was jealous. In anger, he stabbed her.

Supaporn declined to press charges, calling it a “misunderstanding.”