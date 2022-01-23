Government confident in Thailand’s readiness to host APEC 2022

Authorities have expressed confidence that Thailand is prepared to host this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and thanked all relevant agencies for their assistance in preparing for the upcoming summit.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to chair the upcoming summit, calling it an important opportunity for Thailand to explore economic opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.



During the summit, participants from 21 member economies will participate in policy-making or ministerial-level discussions, as well as minor meetings with public officials, private sectors and media from across the world to assess activities and discuss policies to push the economy forward.







Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) and Thailand’s APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), organized an APEC Workshop on “Enhancing Green MSMEs’ Competitiveness for a Sustainable and Inclusive Asia Pacific: Food Sector Waste Reduction in Food Supply Chain”. Experts in food waste management from APEC member economies and international organizations shared best practices for promoting waste reduction in MSMEs’ food supply chains, as well as a digitally enabled, environmentally friendly business model to avoid food waste in APEC and boost competitiveness. The workshop also highlighted the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, which is the overarching thinking driving APEC 2022 Thailand.







The spokesperson urged the public to assist in providing hospitality and cooperation as the host of APEC 2022 so that Thailand can achieve sustainable economic growth to the benefit of everyone in the country, particularly small- and medium-sized businesses.(NNT)



























