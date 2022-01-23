Volatile weather brings heavy rain and hail to upper Thailand

Upper Thailand has been experiencing volatile weather, with rain, gusts and hail occurring in some areas. Parts of Phayao province have experienced some of the biggest hail storms in recent memory.







In Phayao, heavy hail has fallen in both PhuKamyao and DokKhamtai districts. A Facebook user posted pictures of the scenes in PhuKamyao after the storms, comparing the “beautiful” sights to snow. The user noted that 2-3 utility poles pelted by the hail were severely damaged, resulting in power outages over an entire subdistrict. The post also said road users were forced to exercise extreme caution on slippery surfaces, with accidents occurring in some sections.



In DokKhamtai district, electricity and telecom infrastructure was damaged in multiple areas, forcing the provincial electricity authority to dispatch repair teams. The district was hit by rain as well as hailstorms, with residents saying they did not recall experiencing storms of this magnitude during the cold season.







In Chiang Mai province, tourists who visited DoiInthanon in Chom Thong district on Friday morning (21 Jan) had to brave the rain amid the cold mountain weather. The early morning temperature at the mountain’s peak was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at the DoiInthanon National Park office was a much warmer 13 degrees.





The Meteorological Department warns that upper Thailand will continue to experience storms and gusts, with the possibility of hail in some areas. Temperatures in the Northern region are forecast to drop by 3-5 degrees and temperatures in the Northeast by 1-2 degrees. Temperatures elsewhere in Thailand are also expected to decrease slightly. People in upper Thailand are urged to take the necessary precautions against storms and lighting strikes.(NNT)



























