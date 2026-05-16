Pattaya woman injured during knife struggle in late-night domestic dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night domestic dispute in Pattaya left a woman injured after she allegedly struggled with her boyfriend over a knife during an argument inside a rental room. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon received an emergency call at around 3:16 a.m. on May 16 reporting a violent altercation with injuries inside Soi Sukhumvit 51. At the scene, rescuers found a 30-year-old woman identified only as Sai suffering injuries to her right thumb and left arm. First responders provided emergency treatment before rushing her to hospital.







Her boyfriend, identified as 31-year-old New, remained at the scene and later gave statements to officers from Nongprue Police Station. The injured woman told police she had allegedly been physically abused by her boyfriend on multiple occasions. During the latest incident, she claimed he pulled out a knife and threatened her, prompting her to flee the room. She said he then grabbed her, leading to a struggle over the weapon during which she sustained injuries. The man reportedly told police the argument began because the woman was intoxicated, insisting he never intended to harm her. Police have taken the suspect into custody for further questioning, while the injured woman continues receiving medical treatment before formally filing a complaint.

















































