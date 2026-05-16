Blackchin tilapia still found along Pattaya Beach as locals urge urgent action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns are growing over the continued presence of invasive blackchin tilapia along Pattaya Beach, with locals urging authorities to take urgent action before the species causes long-term environmental damage. Reporters visiting Pattaya Beach found tourists and local residents continuing to fish and catch squid along the shoreline as usual.

One local resident, 40-year-old Start Oonkayen, who previously recorded viral footage of large numbers of blackchin tilapia in the area, said the fish are still being found near the beach.







According to Start, he was initially able to catch several dozen kilograms of the invasive species after casting fishing nets along the shoreline. During his most recent visit, he discovered large numbers of juvenile blackchin tilapia, although the quantity appeared lower than in previous days.

He called on relevant authorities to urgently inspect the area and implement serious measures to control the spread of the species, warning that the fish could negatively affect Pattaya’s marine ecosystem and coastal environment in the long run. Officials are currently investigating the situation and assessing the potential environmental impact on marine resources in the area.

















































