Pattaya officials face flooding woes and dark street complaints in Khao Talo Soi 3

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials visited the Mab Pradu community in Khao Talo Soi 3 on May 15 to hear residents’ concerns and inspect ongoing infrastructure problems affecting daily life in the area. The inspection team was led by Deputy Pattaya City Council Chairman Wisan Phettrakul, alongside city council members and officials, who met directly with local residents to gather information and coordinate solutions with relevant agencies.







Residents raised several long-standing issues, including inadequate street lighting, recurring flooding, poor drainage, overflowing water during heavy rain, and damaged drain covers that pose risks to motorists and pedestrians. Concerns were also voiced over land filling near housing areas, which locals say has worsened water drainage problems during storms. In addition, residents reported damaged outdoor exercise equipment within the community that requires repairs and maintenance.

City officials said all complaints and suggestions would be forwarded to the responsible departments for further action, with priority given to public safety, traffic access, and improving the quality of life for people living in the community. Authorities also pledged to continue monitoring progress to ensure appropriate solutions are implemented.

















































