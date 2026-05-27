Pattaya warns businesses against blocking public parking spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials are stepping up efforts to improve public order and accessibility by targeting businesses and individuals who illegally reserve parking spaces on public roads using traffic cones and other barriers. Municipal enforcement officers said the campaign is part of a broader push to create a cleaner, safer, and more organized city while encouraging residents and businesses to respect shared public spaces. Under the campaign, officers have been removing unauthorized cones, chairs, signs, and makeshift barriers placed along roadsides to block parking spots for private use. Authorities warned that any items placed on public roads without permission may be confiscated immediately.







In a public message shared online, Pattaya municipal officers emphasized the importance of respecting the rights of others and working together to improve the city for everyone. “Respect each other’s rights and help build a better society,” the message stated. “Even if we cannot solve every issue immediately, we are committed to doing our best every time we go into the field to make Pattaya cleaner, safer, and more orderly for everyone.”

Officials said the issue has become increasingly common in busy commercial areas where some businesses attempt to reserve public parking spaces exclusively for customers by placing cones or obstacles on the roadside throughout the day. City Hall stressed that roads and parking areas are public property and cannot be privately claimed without official authorization. The enforcement campaign is also intended to improve traffic flow and reduce disputes between motorists, businesses, and residents. Municipal officers added that the operation will continue across Pattaya as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public cleanliness and urban order.

















































