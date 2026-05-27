Drunken clash erupts between foreigner and security guard on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early morning chaos briefly erupted on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street after an intoxicated foreign tourist became involved in a confrontation with a nightclub security guard, leading to a fight in the middle of the busy entertainment district. The incident occurred between approximately 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on May 27, drawing the attention of nearby tourists and nightlife workers as tensions escalated following what witnesses described as a minor disagreement.







According to reports from the scene, the situation quickly intensified due to alcohol consumption, with the foreign tourist and the security guard exchanging punches in the street while bystanders attempted to intervene and calm the situation. Friends and nearby individuals rushed in to separate the men as crowds gathered along Walking Street during the commotion. The disturbance lasted only a short time before the situation was brought under control.

No serious injuries were reported, although videos of the altercation were captured by witnesses and later circulated on social media. The incident once again highlighted concerns over alcohol-fueled disputes in Pattaya’s nightlife zones, particularly during late-night hours when Walking Street remains crowded with tourists from around the world. Authorities continue to remind visitors to drink responsibly and avoid confrontations while enjoying Pattaya’s entertainment areas.

















































