Motorcycle slams into pedestrian crossing North Pattaya Road, three injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Three people were injured after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian crossing the road in North Pattaya on May 27, prompting an emergency response from Pattaya municipal officers, police, and rescue personnel. The accident occurred in front of Lotus North Pattaya, where traffic officers from Pattaya City and police from Pattaya Police Station rushed to the scene to manage traffic and prevent further accidents in the busy area.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross the road. The impact left three people injured. Authorities said the motorcycle driver was found unconscious at the scene, while the passenger riding on the back of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries. The pedestrian who was struck sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding heavily when emergency responders arrived. Rescue workers quickly coordinated with Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital ambulance teams to transport the injured victims for urgent medical treatment. Traffic around the accident scene was temporarily slowed as officers cleared the roadway and assisted motorists passing through the area. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.























































